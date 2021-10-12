Tuesday’s JOLTS report will be watched for confirmation that U.S. labor problems reflect a lack of supply rather than of demand.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Dollar/Yen Soars to Three-Year High as Interest Rate Differential Widens - October 11, 2021
- USD/JPY eyes four-year high near 113.50 on firmer USD - October 11, 2021
- Silver Price Prediction – Prices Consolidate as USD/JPY Breaks Out - October 11, 2021