The Dollar/Yen is trading higher on Tuesday after a strong rebound rally erased all of Monday’s earlier losses. Yesterday, the Forex pair opened sharply lower due to safe-haven buying related to the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Early Price Action Suggests Risk May Be Back On - September 17, 2019
- USD/JPY consolidates near 1-1/2 month tops, comfortably above 108.00 handle - September 17, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Bearish MACD, rising wedge keep sellers on alert - September 17, 2019