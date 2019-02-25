The Dollar/Yen is trading marginally lower early Monday as investors are showing no reaction to the rise in U.S. Treasury yields and increased demand for risky assets. Surprisingly, investors are also …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – End of Trade Dispute Would Help Ease Japan’s Economic Pains - February 25, 2019
- MUFG: USD/JPY is unlikely to rise - February 25, 2019
- USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a multi-day old trading range - February 25, 2019