Also weighing on the Forex pair are expectations of an extremely bearish U.S. Federal Reserve. At 04:42 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading 103.499, down 0.142 or -0.14%. The USD/JPY is moving down but …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Fed Bond Buying Decision Could Trigger Volatile Reaction in Dollar/Yen - December 16, 2020
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY fails at 21-EMA, dollar under pressure ahead of Fed policy meet - December 15, 2020
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Awaiting a Price Explosion - December 15, 2020