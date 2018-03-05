The Dollar/Yen posted a strong gain on Monday, driven by increased demand for higher risk assets as trade-war tensions eased. On Monday, the USD/JPY settled at 106.325, up 0.134 or +0.13%. Higher Treasury yields and stronger equity prices helped put …
USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Firming on Increased Demand for Higher Risk Assets
