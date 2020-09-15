Under normal conditions when the Japanese Yen is treated like a carry-currency, it will go down when stocks go up, or when investors demand risk.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Increasing Appetite for Risky Assets Boosts Yen - September 14, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: About to challenge the critical 105.50 support - September 14, 2020
- USD/JPY Outlook: The dollar falls sharply on renewed risk mode and expectations for dovish Fed - September 14, 2020