At 02:50 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading 140.308, up 0.392 or +0.28%. On Monday, the Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (FXY) settled at $66.84, down $0.47 or -0.70%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Japan’s Economy Unexpectedly Shrinks Amid Hot Inflation, Global Slowdown - November 15, 2022
- Japanese Yen Yawned at GDP Miss as US Dollar Dominates. Where to for USD/JPY? - November 14, 2022
- Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Correction Underway - November 14, 2022