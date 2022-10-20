Japan’s policymakers haven’t been criticizing the Fed’s hawkish policy but a lot of the warnings this week have centered on speculators.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Japan’s Intervention Goal: Take Out Excessive Speculators - October 20, 2022
- Japanese yen forecast: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY still attract short bets - October 20, 2022
- USD/JPY: The door towards April 1990 high at 159.90 is open – DBS Bank - October 20, 2022
Discussion about this post