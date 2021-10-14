USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – More Aggressive Fed Tightening Cycle Will Support Dollar/Yen

With the wind-down in asset purchases imminent, USD/JPY trader attention now shifts to the timing of future interest rate hikes.
