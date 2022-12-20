The BOJ shocked traders with a surprise tweak to its bond yield controls, a move aimed at easing some of the costs of prolonged monetary stimulus.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- The JPY is set to strengthen during 2023 – HSBC - December 20, 2022
- USD/JPY: Yen renews four-month low as Bank of Japan surprises markets - December 20, 2022
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Plunges after BOJ Makes Unexpected Change to Yield Curve Policy - December 20, 2022