Historically, a Yen spike has been a trigger for monetary easing by the Bank of Japan (BOJ), i.e. flood the market with Yen to weaken the currency.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – PM Suga, BOJ’s Kuroda Want to Stabilize Currency Moves - November 8, 2020
- USD/JPY Falls to Lowest Since March, NFP Eyed - November 7, 2020
- USD/JPY: Japanese yen spikes to March highs after Fed rate decision - November 7, 2020