On Friday, the USD/JPY settled at 131.191, up 2.504 or +1.95%. The Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (FXY) closed at $71.07, down $1.31 or -1.81%. The spike in prices was fueled by soaring …
