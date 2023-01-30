Japanese Yen bulls are betting the BOJ will eventually move toward a less-dovish policy, while the Fed moves closer to its terminal interest rate.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Pressured by BOJ Policy Shift Expectations Ahead of Fed Meeting - January 30, 2023
- Japan’s key panel urges BoJ to make 2% inflation target long-term goal, USD/JPY slips - January 30, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls attack 130.40 resistance confluence - January 29, 2023