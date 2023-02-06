The USD/JPY was also supported amid reports the Japanese government had offered the job of BOJ governor to the current deputy, Masayoshi Amamiya.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rallying on Widening US, Japanese Government Bond Yield Gap - February 6, 2023
- USD/JPY: Markets should believe governments’ denials of Aminaya’s nomination – Commerzbank - February 6, 2023
- FxWirePro: USD/JPY extends Friday’s NFP-led gains, 21-EMA breakout opens upside - February 6, 2023