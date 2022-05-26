On Wednesday, the USD/JPY settled at 127.312, up 0.446 or +0.35%. The Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust ETF (FXY) finished at $73.58, down $0.23 or -0.31%. Fed Minutes: 50-Basis Point Rate …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Reaction to GDP, Weekly Initial Claims Sets the Tone on Thursday - May 25, 2022
- USD/JPY to find bids around 127.00 ahead of US GDP and PCE - May 25, 2022
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Falling wedge looms as the major reclaims 127.00 ahead of FOMC minutes - May 25, 2022