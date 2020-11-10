USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Repricing Across All Asset Classes Should Boost Dollar/Yen

The rally by the Dollar/Yen on Monday essentially came down to a surge in U.S. Treasury yields that made the greenback a highly desirable currency.
