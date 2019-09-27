USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Rising Treasury Yields, Firm Demand for Risk Weighing on Dollar/Yen

The Dollar/Yen is being boosted on Friday by strong U.S. Dollar sentiment driven by safe-haven buying amid the political tension in the United States and a more positive outlook for U.S.-China …
