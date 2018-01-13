The Dollar/Yen settled lower on Friday and in a position to take out the November 27 main bottom at 110.836. The Forex pair is also testing a major retracement zone. Trader reaction to this zone will determine the longer-term trend of the market.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Testing Major Support Area - January 13, 2018
- USD/JPY drops below 111 as USD sell-off continues - January 12, 2018
- USD/JPY Forecast: Retains weak tone despite strong US data, sub-110.00 looks likely - January 12, 2018