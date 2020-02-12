The price action this week suggests the Dollar/Yen is disconnected from the increasing demand for risky assets. At 07:06 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading 109.864, up 0.077 or +0.07%. The major U.S. stock …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Could Be Waiting for Treasurys to Signal ‘All-Clear’ - February 12, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: Failed Again To Surpass The 110.00 Level, Ends The Day With Modest Gains - February 11, 2020
- USD/CAD – Canadian Dollar Directionless with Negative Bias - February 11, 2020