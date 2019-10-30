After making strides the past two weeks, there is a report that they may have hit a snag. At 08:37 GMT, the USD/JPY is trading 108.829, down 0.059 or -0.05%. On Tuesday, the U.S. posted mixed economic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Traders Focusing on Fed Policy Outlook - October 30, 2019
- USD/JPY: Dollar flat despite upbeat US GDP - October 30, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: could target weekly R2 On - October 30, 2019