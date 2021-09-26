The advantage is clearly to the U.S. Dollar with the Japanese Yen picking up a bid only during extreme stock market weakness due to safe-haven buying.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Dollar/Yen Supported by Hawkish Fed, Dovish BOJ - September 26, 2021
- Murderer of Vietnamese girl in Japan ordered to pay 70 million JPY in compensation - September 25, 2021
- USD/JPY rises to a fresh weekly-high bulls target 111.00 - September 24, 2021