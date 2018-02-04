USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Fed Speakers Should Fuel Volatile Reaction This Week

Rising U.S. Treasury yields, helped by a somewhat hawkish Fed monetary policy statement and strong U.S. economic data helped drive the Dollar/Yen higher last week. The Japanese Yen was also under pressure after the Bank of Japan increased its buying of …
