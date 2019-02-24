The Dollar/Yen was mostly rangebound last week, but still managed to close higher on the back of rising U.S. Treasury yields and increased demand for risky assets. The catalyst behind the moves were t…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Get Ready for Volatile Reaction to Powell Testimony - February 24, 2019
- AUD/USD, AUD/JPY and AUD/NZD Eye Trend-Forecasting Patterns - February 22, 2019
- USD/JPY Technical Analysis: Greenback losing strength against Japanese Yen - February 22, 2019