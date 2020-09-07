USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Higher if Jump in Treasury Yields Offsets Stock Market Weakness

Essentially, higher U.S. Treasury yields and the lack of concern about the stock market weakness will be supportive for the USD/JPY.
