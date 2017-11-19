USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Holiday-Shortened Week Likely to Limit Volume, Trading Range

The Dollar/Yen closed lower last week. The selling was driven by a decline in U.S. Treasury yields. This helped tighten the spread between U.S. Bond yields and Japanese Government Bonds making the Japanese Yen a more attractive investment. The USD/JPY …
