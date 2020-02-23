Last week, the USD/JPY settled at 111.575, up 1.791 or +1.63%. Investors Fear Spreading Coronavirus Will Drag Down Asian Economies As of Friday, the coronavirus has killed more than 2,200 people in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Investors Questioning Yen’s Worth as Safe-Haven Asset - February 23, 2020
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Coronavirus Driving Japan’s Economy to Recession - February 22, 2020
- USD/JPY Forecast: The first ripples from China - February 22, 2020