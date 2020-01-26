USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Likely to Plunge on Coronavirus Fears

Conditions have worsened over the weekend, which likely means the Forex pair will open sharply lower on Monday. Last week, the USD/JPY settled at 109.478, down 0.692 or -0.63%. Over the weekend, Japan …
