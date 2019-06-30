The Dollar/Yen closed higher last week as oversold technical conditions, combined with a shift in investor sentiment led to aggressive short-covering. The counter-trend buying was strong enough to …
USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Looking for Initial Upside Spike in Reaction to Trade Talk Decision
