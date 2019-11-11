USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Rising Treasury Yields, Demand for Risk Will Provide Support

The rally took the Forex pair to its highest level since the week-ending May 31. Last week, the USD/JPY settled at 109.243, up 1.052 or +0.97%. The dollar climbed to more than a five-month peak …
