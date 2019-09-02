USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – ‘Risk-On’ Week Will Drive Dollar/Yen Higher

This week, the direction of the USD/JPY is likely to be driven by Treasury yields and trader demand for risk. If risk is on and yields rise along with U.S. equities then look for the USD/JPY to …
