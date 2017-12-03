The inability to break through a key support area combined with rising U.S. interest rates and huge demand for high-yielding assets helped drive the Dollar/Yen sharply higher last week. The USD/JPY finished the week at 112.162, up 0.676 or +0.61%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast -Supported by Rising Treasury Yields, Soaring Equity Prices - December 3, 2017
- USD/JPY: bulls take back control towards 113 handle as US politics turn less negative - December 3, 2017
- USD/JPY analysis: political headlines oppose technical readings - December 3, 2017