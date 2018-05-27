The Dollar/Yen is likely to rebound if the meeting is reinstated. Investors who bought the Japanese Yen for safe haven reasons are likely to sell out of these positions if tensions over the matter ease. The dollar weakened against the Japanese Yen as U.S …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Traders Anxious Over US-North Korea Meeting News
The Dollar/Yen is likely to rebound if the meeting is reinstated. Investors who bought the Japanese Yen for safe haven reasons are likely to sell out of these positions if tensions over the matter ease. The dollar weakened against the Japanese Yen as U.S …