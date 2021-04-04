Last week, the USD/JPY settled at 110.644, up 0.964 or +0.88%. The week started with the release of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Summary of Opinions. The report showed some BOJ policymakers saw early …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
USD/JPY Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Traders Will Be Looking for Guidance from Fed Minutes, Chairman Powell
Last week, the USD/JPY settled at 110.644, up 0.964 or +0.88%. The week started with the release of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) Summary of Opinions. The report showed some BOJ policymakers saw early …