EUR/USD is trading on the defensive below 1.0700, lacking any firm direction in early Europe on Wednesday. A modest US Dollar uptick amid a cautious mood and positive US Treasury bond yields is …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Further gains likely above 151.30 – UOB - November 8, 2023
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Sticks to modest gains around mid-150.00s, looks to Fed’s Powell - November 8, 2023
- Sentiment study with Monte: decoding USD/JPY dynamics - November 7, 2023