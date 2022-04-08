24-hour view: “USD traded sideways between 123.46 and 124.00 yesterday, narrower than our expected range of 123.10/123.95. Further sideway trading appears likely even though the firmed underlying tone …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Further upside remains in store – UOB - April 8, 2022
- USD/JPY sticks to modest gains near weekly high, just above 124.00 mark - April 8, 2022
- USD/JPY to move downward to 116 by year-end – Credit Agricole - April 8, 2022