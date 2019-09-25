The US Dollar gained momentum above the 106.80 resistance against the Japanese Yen. USD/JPY broke a crucial bearish trend line with resistance near 106.50 on the 4-hours chart. The US ISM …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Gaining Bullish Momentum, US NFP Report Next - September 25, 2019
- USD/JPY Analysis: bouncing from critical Fibonacci level - September 25, 2019
- USD could fall on month-end rebalancing – Citi - September 25, 2019