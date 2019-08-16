EUR/USD: MACD turns bearish with 21-DMA, 23.6% Fibo. be key nearby resistance Following its drop to early-month levels, the EUR/USD pair takes the rounds to 1.1108 during Friday’s Asian session.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY gains 25 pips as S&P 500 futures and treasury yields rise - August 15, 2019
- USD/JPY: Bulls take back control on US data, but geopolitical risks remain - August 15, 2019
- USD/JPY technical analysis: Greenback stable against the Yen, enters the Asian session near the 106.00 handle - August 15, 2019