USD/JPY Gains Before Bank of Japan as 10-Year Treasury Yield Touches New 2022 High

The Japanese Yen fell as the 10-year Treasury yield hit a new 2022 high. USD/JPY is eyeing the Bank of Japan next, but follow-through may depend on more important fundamental drivers.
