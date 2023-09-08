USD/JPY edges higher to 147.36 following the weaker Japanese growth numbers. Japanese Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Q2 came in at 1.2% QoQ vs.1.5% prior, worse-than-expected at 1.3%. US Initial Jobless …
