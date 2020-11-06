The US political uncertainty continued weighing on the USD and capped the early uptick for USD/JPY. The cautious market mood benefitted the safe-haven JPY and prompted some selling at higher levels.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY hangs near multi-month lows, around mid-103.00s - November 6, 2020
- USD/JPY bears dominate near eight-month even as Trump stays hopeful - November 5, 2020
- BUZZ-COMMENT-US recap: EUR/USD holds gains amid post-election vigil, steady Fed - November 5, 2020