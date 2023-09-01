The USD/JPY pair touches a fresh weekly low during the Asian session on Friday, albeit manages to recover a few pips in the last hour and currently trades just below mid-145.00s, down less than 0.10% …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY hangs near weekly low, just below mid-145.00s; focus remains on US NFP - September 1, 2023
- USD/JPY traces corrective bounce in yields to aim for 146.00 on downbeat Japan data ahead of US NFP - August 31, 2023
- Usd/Jpy Forecast: Continues To Look At Upward Momentum - August 31, 2023