EUR/USD continues to trade below 1.13, having faced rejections above the psychological level in the last two trading days. The shared currency may come under pressure in Europe if the European Central …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY has bounce to first resistance at 108.00/10 - July 4, 2019
- USD/JPY awaiting Nonfarm Payrolls but geopolitics a weight - July 3, 2019
- GBP/JPY technical analysis: 135.77/82 is the level to beat for buyers - July 3, 2019