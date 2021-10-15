USD/JPY has renewed multi-year highs above 114.00. Karen Jones, Team Head FICC Technical Analysis Research at Commerzbank, expects the pair to hit the 114.55 October 2018 high. US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY has the 114.55 2018 high in its crosshairs – Commerzbank - October 15, 2021
- USD/JPY: A move above 114.00 is still likely – UOB - October 15, 2021
- USD/JPY Analysis: Bulls remain in control, fresh multi-year tops and counting - October 15, 2021