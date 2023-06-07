EUR/USD gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.0700 after dropping below 1.0670 earlier in the day. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the positive shift witnessed in risk sentiment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY headed to 141.00 prior to a correction [Video] - June 7, 2023
- USD/JPY recovers modest intraday losses, holds steady above mid-139.00s - June 7, 2023
- USD/JPY outlook: Near-term bias remains negative below 140 - June 7, 2023