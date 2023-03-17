USD/JPY in search for direction bias amid steady US Treasury yield. ECB rate hike impacts global yield complexes; central banks hold steady amid liquidity crunch. Fed’s March FOMC meeting unlikely to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY heads toward 133.00 amid improved risk appetite in the Asian session - March 17, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: USD Continues To Look For Floor - March 17, 2023
- Is it safe to buy the JPY pairs in times of financial turmoil? - March 16, 2023