USD/JPY within a limited weekly range ahead of US first-tier releases. US Treasury yields, European equities trading marginally lower. The USD/JPY pair kept retreating overnight after hitting 113.74 this Tuesday, but trades within its weekly tight range at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: heavy equities weigh on the pair - December 13, 2017
- USD/JPY stuck in a range below mid-113.00s, US CPI & FOMC awaited - December 13, 2017
- USD/JPY Fundamental Daily Forecast – Solid CPI Data, Faster Rate Hikes Should Trigger Breakout to Upside - December 13, 2017