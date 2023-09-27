USD/JPY has broken above the 149 level. Economists at MUFG Bank analyze Yen’s outlook. We continue to see a high chance of intervention but only after a break above the 150 level when there is a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: High chance of intervention but only after a break above the 150 level – MUFG - September 27, 2023
- USD/JPY extends winning streak despite hopes of BoJ’s stealth intervention - September 27, 2023
- USD/JPY seen returning to 145 by year-end – ANZ - September 27, 2023