The USD/JPY is sustaining highs above the 150.000 level and as of this writing is near the 150.650 ratio. Traders need to grasp the upwards climb the USD/JPY has sustained since the middle of January …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: Highs Are Challenging Apex Levels As Jitters Grow - November 8, 2023
- How will dovish Fed rate talk affect USD/JPY outlook? - November 8, 2023
- USD/JPY extends recovery towards 151.00, Fed Powell’s speech eyed - November 8, 2023