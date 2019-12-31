USD/JPY hits 19-day low despite steepening of US yield curve

USD/JPY is trading at 19-day lows below 108.70. Yen is drawing bids despite the steepening of the US Treasury yield curve. Markets are offering dollars amid the continued de-escalation of US-China …
