Retreating US bond yields hold back the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and might cap gains. The USD/JPY pair builds on the previous day’s blowout rally and gains strong follow-through traction on …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY hits fresh high since August 1998, climbs further beyond mid-144.00s - September 7, 2022
- USD/JPY: Next on the upside comes 145.00 – UOB - September 7, 2022
- USD/JPY to soar towards the upper end of the 147.62/153.01 zone – Credit Suisse - September 7, 2022